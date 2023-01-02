Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now

Joe: Let's hope our political leaders can move forward this year and cooperate08:00
How Elise Stefanik went from Trump critic to MAGA loyalist05:52
- Now Playing
Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now06:23
- UP NEXT
Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed08:24
Mika: Barbara Walters was a woman way ahead of her time02:00
Ex-Capitol police chief blames government agencies for failed Jan. 6 response06:53
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after incident00:35
Journalism on the front lines in Ukraine05:21
Women were on the front lines of fight for freedom, democracy in 202207:29
Illinois county to proceed with end of cash bail05:18
'This is just incredible': New revelations from deposition transcripts release11:10
Eric Adams: There has never been an NYC mayor doing more in prevention area like I am12:03
Southwest to resume normal operations Friday03:07
Fmr. Trump aide tried to stop Trump's 'injecting bleach' briefing, Jan. 6 transcripts show10:21
As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, Russia continues its attacks05:24
Southwest's scheduling meltdown "isn't a staffing breakdown at all."10:05
Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest05:50
Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music04:50
Neil Sedaka: 'I think the songs will outlive me—It's a form of immortality.'07:55
Steve Israel: Santos will begin his stint in Congress 'with a disservice'12:00
Joe: Let's hope our political leaders can move forward this year and cooperate08:00
How Elise Stefanik went from Trump critic to MAGA loyalist05:52
- Now Playing
Dr. Gottlieb: China could have successive waves of infection now06:23
- UP NEXT
Joe: Ginni Thomas doesn't regret sending texts; she regrets they were printed08:24
Mika: Barbara Walters was a woman way ahead of her time02:00
Ex-Capitol police chief blames government agencies for failed Jan. 6 response06:53
Play All