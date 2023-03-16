IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. releases video showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

  • DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments

  • President Biden to host Irish taoiseach for St. Patrick's Day

    Dr. Fauci: We don't know the definitive answer on the origins of Covid

    Dr. Fauci: We can do better than we're doing on Covid

  • Highlights from the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

  • Trump widens lead over DeSantis in new GOP polling

  • Andrew Weissman: I don't see Alvin Bragg doing this and not indicting

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation fight is far from over

  • How the myth of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps causes harm

  • Kerry Washington: 'Unprisoned' is about learning to love better and be better

  • Women only hold 37 percent of senior leadership roles in the U.S., study finds

  • Governor calls out 'mindblowing' limitations on reproductive rights

  • Sen. Coons calls collision 'yet another incident of Russian irresponsibility'

  • Republicans right now are about stunts, not problem solving, says House member

  • Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy

  • U.S. drone, Russian jet collide over Black Sea

  • Federal investigators examined Trump Media for possible laundering: Guardian

  • Republican senators are breaking with DeSantis on Ukraine

  • Can Russia learn from its failures in Ukraine?

Morning Joe

Dr. Fauci: We don't know the definitive answer on the origins of Covid

06:17

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses his thoughts on the origin of Covid, the difficulty of determining the origins of the virus and the lack of transparency from China.March 16, 2023

Play All