    Dr. Fauci: We can do better than we're doing on Covid

Dr. Fauci: We can do better than we're doing on Covid

Former NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins Morning Joe to discuss where the country is on Covid infections and deaths, continued disinformation on the coronavirus, what researchers have learned about Covid and about vaccines since 2020 and if we'll be getting boosters for the foreseeable future.March 16, 2023

    Dr. Fauci: We can do better than we're doing on Covid

