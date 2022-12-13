IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results

    07:42

  • Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation

    13:05
  • UP NEXT

    White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 6

    08:10

  • Joe to GOP: Get out of the far-right bubble, stop fearing those who think differently

    11:22

  • Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'

    05:39

  • The case for hoping Republicans nominate Trump

    05:05

  • What can Dems who lost in '22 tell us about 2024?

    06:25

  • UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover

    04:28

  • How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

    04:54

  • Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal

    05:34

  • 'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission

    03:19

  • Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid

    05:55

  • Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo

    07:03

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she organized Jan. 6, 'we would have won'

    10:13

  • Meet the 18-year-old with the 'determination and drive' to become mayor

    03:25

  • NYC healthcare worker sounds alarm on city's mental health crisis

    09:58

  • Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

    03:52

  • Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases

    06:07

  • Sen. Coons: All Americans should celebrate Brittney Griner's return

    05:29

Morning Joe

Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation

13:05

NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins Morning Joe to discuss stepping down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden along with his decades-long career in research and the challenges the country still faces with Covid-19 and misinformation.Dec. 13, 2022

  • 'This is the tip of the iceberg': New texts show GOP efforts to overturn 2020 results

    07:42

  • Congress produces its first-ever documentary, and it's on the economy

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci: Disinformation can be dangerous to the health of the nation

    13:05
  • UP NEXT

    White House, Dems condemn Rep. Greene's comments on January 6

    08:10

  • Joe to GOP: Get out of the far-right bubble, stop fearing those who think differently

    11:22

  • Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'

    05:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All