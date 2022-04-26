IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Dr. Deborah Birx details tackling Covid inside Trump's White House

07:42

Coronavirus response coordinator for President Donald Trump's Covid task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, joins Morning Joe to discuss the infamous moment in 2020 when Trump raised the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to treat Covid, her time on the task force and her new book 'Silent Invasion'.April 26, 2022

