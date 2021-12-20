Dr. Ashish Jha: We have the tools to keep schools open and safe
03:55
Share this -
copied
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, joins Morning Joe to discuss the importance of keeping schools open as restaurants and bars remain open as omicron spreads.Dec. 20, 2021
Joe: With Sen. Manchin, it's never over; there's always another deal to be had
08:58
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin: An egregious breach of the trust of the president
04:11
Now Playing
Dr. Ashish Jha: We have the tools to keep schools open and safe
03:55
UP NEXT
Trump appears 'deeply unnerved' by January 6 investigation: report
06:05
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: We are beyond the time for something on voting rights to pass