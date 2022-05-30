IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Doris Kearns Goodwin: Theodore Roosevelt suffered terrific adversity

07:57

The History Channel is set to air a two-part documentary on Theodore Roosevelt, and Executive Producer, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 30, 2022

