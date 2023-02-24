IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Doris Kearns Goodwin: Past year in Ukraine shows the magic of leadership

Morning Joe

Doris Kearns Goodwin: Past year in Ukraine shows the magic of leadership

06:51

As the Ukraine war enters into its second year, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin along with Roger Cohen and Gabriel Attal join Morning Joe to discuss key takeaways from the first year.Feb. 24, 2023

