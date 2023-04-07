IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Doris Kearns Goodwin on expulsion: These events becoming turning points

02:32

Author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin puts into historical context the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers and why she says she believes the country understands that expulsion is not 'moral'.April 7, 2023

