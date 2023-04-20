IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eugene Robinson: I always thought Biden would run again if Trump is nominee

    04:19

  • LAPD seeks to rebuild its force after a drop in officers

    04:49

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

  • Holocaust survivor says 'there is no such thing as done forever' when it comes to democracy

    08:03

  • Jake Gyllenhaal: 'The Covenant' is a simple story about doing the right thing

    07:36

  • Illinois governor calls out the 'fundamental cruelty' of GOP's culture war

    07:20

  • Nearly half of Democrats feel Biden should run in 2024

    05:16

  • 'A dangerous game': Twitter begins removing blue checks from accounts

    08:14

  • Sen. Baldwin warns of 'cataclysmic' impact of debt default

    06:38

  • Tennessee Republicans say red flag gun law is unlikely to pass

    06:20

  • Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations

    06:18

  • Major anti-abortion group gives scathing response to Trump comments

    05:31

  • Chris Cillizza connects sports, politics and the U.S. presidency

    05:10

  • Michael Shannon on the legacy of the Waco siege

    06:38

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

    07:38

  • Here's how a debt default could impact you

    02:10

  • How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives

    07:18

  • WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights

    07:16

Morning Joe

Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid

10:01

Donors are beginning to raise questions about Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential run for president and enthusiasm for his bid for the White House has cooled, according to new Washington Post reporting. Also, Fox host Larry Kudlow criticized DeSantis on air for DeSantis' continued feud with Disney. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Eugene Robinson: I always thought Biden would run again if Trump is nominee

    04:19

  • LAPD seeks to rebuild its force after a drop in officers

    04:49

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

  • Holocaust survivor says 'there is no such thing as done forever' when it comes to democracy

    08:03

  • Jake Gyllenhaal: 'The Covenant' is a simple story about doing the right thing

    07:36

  • Illinois governor calls out the 'fundamental cruelty' of GOP's culture war

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All