IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue
April 5, 202404:51

  • Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

    11:38

  • 'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

    08:27

  • 'XCLD' examines the evolution of cancel culture

    05:02

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    02:34

  • Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor

    05:42

  • 'Memory is on the ballot' this year as Trump gets an amnesia advantage

    04:49

  • A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows

    09:19

  • Joe: If we're going to guarantee Israel's existence, then we need a responsible partner

    12:18

  • World Central Kitchen calls for 'independent commission' to investigate strikes

    00:55

  • IDF calls strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles 'grave mistake'

    02:12

  • How cord cutting is impacting local television stations

    03:02

  • Why voters still feel shaky about the economy despite the data

    07:52

  • Biden leads Trump by 10 points in key swing state, poll shows

    07:37

  • A roadmap for women of color on how to navigate the rules in business 

    03:41

  • Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'

    28:42

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later

    06:44

  • 'A global coalition which stands for democracy and liberty': NATO turns 75

    05:11

  • Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27

Morning Joe

Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue

04:51

Trump Media is 'a scam,' and people buying its high-flying stock are “dopes,” IAC Chairman Barry Diller said on CNBC Thursday when asked about the social media company backed by Donald Trump. Stephanie Ruhle and Donny Deutsch discuss.April 5, 2024

  • Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

    11:38

  • 'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

    08:27

  • 'XCLD' examines the evolution of cancel culture

    05:02

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All