Donny Deutsch: How dare you Donald Trump tell me what it means to be a good Jew

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," former President Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official, on Gorka's web show on Monday. Trump made the comments during a discussion about the Israel-Hamas war when Gorka asked about Democratic criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's conservative-led government. Donny Deutsch discusses.March 19, 2024