    'Top of the line': Trump praises 'brilliant' Xi, Kim Jong-Un, Putin

Morning Joe

'Top of the line': Trump praises 'brilliant' Xi, Kim Jong-Un, Putin

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News, former President Trump praised authoritarian figures like President Xi, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's fondness for these figures and what it says about him.April 12, 2023

