IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court is issuing rulings today. Sign up for the Deadline: Legal newsletter to get the latest analysis in your inbox.

  • Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    02:51

  • Major bank settles lawsuit over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    02:10

  • 'Everything he said there was wrong': What Sen. Graham is saying about Trump

    07:29

  • Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

    09:58
  • Now Playing

    'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

    10:14

  • The effort to defend Trump is very haphazard, says former federal prosecutor

    06:59

  • Ari Melber: Jack Smith hasn’t said a word and he has the whole country listening 

    09:39

  • A look back to 2019: Predicting Trump could run for re-election to shield himself

    05:39

  • Neal Katyal: Indictment makes clear no person can brazenly disregard the law without consequence

    07:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump has transformed Lincoln's party; he runs it like a religious cult

    06:29

  • Republican lawmakers react to Trump's indictment predictably

    03:48

  • Joe: Trump will now find out you can't bully federal judges or the feds themselves

    09:08

  • Joe: Indictment could be something that had to be done and we have crossed a line that could be dangerous

    08:52

  • Ibram X. Kendi: When we assess structural racism, we are talking about groups not individuals

    06:26

  • Women are still pessimistic about the U.S. economy, polling shows

    04:01

  • 'You don't know anything about him': Evangelical voters on Mike Pence

    06:02

  • Most women believe menopause has negatively impacted work life: study

    08:43

  • Chris Christie says campaign will focus on Trump's presidential record

    05:17

  • House members seek sanctions on people involved in Iranian oil sales

    07:38

Morning Joe

'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

01:06

In 2016, Donald Trump weighed in on the protection of classified documents, saying he would enforce 'all laws' on the protection of 'classified information'.June 12, 2023

  • Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    02:51

  • Major bank settles lawsuit over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    02:10

  • 'Everything he said there was wrong': What Sen. Graham is saying about Trump

    07:29

  • Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

    09:58
  • Now Playing

    'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

    10:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All