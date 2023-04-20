Dominion CEO pressed on lack of apology from Fox

Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid10:01
Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing07:38
Here's how a debt default could impact you02:10
How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives07:18
WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform09:57
People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights07:16
- Now Playing
Dominion CEO pressed on lack of apology from Fox01:32
- UP NEXT
Pent up rage over abortion ban led to Wisconsin Supreme Court outcome, says Dem leader09:32
Consequences of default are way worse than people realize, says senator07:08
First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'05:42
Dominion lawyer: This case was about deliberate deception over and over again09:06
House member reveals she is battling Parkinson's04:36
'We make an example of you': House member on leaked documents suspect05:18
Man charged after killing woman who entered his driveway01:09
Homeowner who shot Black Missouri teen is out on bail02:16
'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement08:20
DeSantis ups his feud against Disney and Trump goes after DeSantis06:58
Will Dominion, Fox settlement impact coverage of 2024 election and outcome?09:56
Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle08:53
Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us06:06
- UP NEXT
Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid10:01
Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing07:38
Here's how a debt default could impact you02:10
How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives07:18
WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform09:57
People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights07:16
Play All