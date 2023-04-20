IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid

    10:01

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

    07:38

  • Here's how a debt default could impact you

    02:10

  • How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives

    07:18

  • WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform

    09:57

  • People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    Dominion CEO pressed on lack of apology from Fox

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Pent up rage over abortion ban led to Wisconsin Supreme Court outcome, says Dem leader

    09:32

  • Consequences of default are way worse than people realize, says senator

    07:08

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • Dominion lawyer: This case was about deliberate deception over and over again

    09:06

  • House member reveals she is battling Parkinson's

    04:36

  • 'We make an example of you': House member on leaked documents suspect

    05:18

  • Man charged after killing woman who entered his driveway

    01:09

  • Homeowner who shot Black Missouri teen is out on bail

    02:16

  • 'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement

    08:20

  • DeSantis ups his feud against Disney and Trump goes after DeSantis

    06:58

  • Will Dominion, Fox settlement impact coverage of 2024 election and outcome?

    09:56

  • Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle

    08:53

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06

Morning Joe

Dominion CEO pressed on lack of apology from Fox

01:32

On Wednesday, CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos about a lack of apology from Fox News as part of the historic 787.5M settlement.April 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Donors are raising concerns about DeSantis' potential 2024 bid

    10:01

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

    07:38

  • Here's how a debt default could impact you

    02:10

  • How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives

    07:18

  • WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform

    09:57

  • People want their rights to be protected, House member says on reproductive rights

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All