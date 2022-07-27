IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ investigating Trump's actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

  • Fed prepares another rate increase to fight inflation

    DOJ more keenly looking, asking about Donald Trump: Washington Post reporter

    Man who assaulted Capitol police on Jan. 6 gets five years in prison

  • Sen. Coons: I have confidence in Attorney General Garland

  • Why Republicans should follow Cheney and Hogan's lead

  • QAnon candidates are losing but their ideas are spreading, argues writer

  • Missing texts are critical to Jan. 6 investigation, says senator

  • New documentary ‘Facing Eviction’ sheds light on the housing crisis during the pandemic

  • Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

  • Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'

  • New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

  • J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages

  • Fauci: Monkeypox should 'absolutely' be taken seriously — here's what you need to know

  • New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

  • Carolyn Maloney gears up for primary against colleague Jerry Nadler in redrawn N.Y. district

  • Kinzinger: Secret Service, Ginni Thomas told media they'll talk to us. Our doors are open.

  • Remembering Mika's mom, Emilie Brzezinski

  • Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

  • I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.

Morning Joe

DOJ more keenly looking, asking about Donald Trump: Washington Post reporter

The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on the Justice Department investigating former President Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.July 27, 2022

