IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DOJ faces key deadline on special master

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Writer explains why he stopped fearing the U.S. is headed for civil war

    10:41

  • New book is a call to action to save American democracy

    10:38

  • Voters tepid on Biden still voting for Dems in November

    08:14

  • Carol Leonnig: Nobody at Mar-a-Lago would have the clearance to review this information

    08:43

  • Trump, Vance schedule rally at same time as Ohio State game

    02:49

  • 'I would be in handcuffs' if I had taken documents out of office, says fmr. defense sec.

    11:54

  • Report finds alleged link between Oath Keepers, public officials

    04:46

  • Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex-girlfriend gets nine months in prison

    03:53

  • WaPo: Video shows election deniers visiting county office at center of criminal probe

    07:57

  • Steve Bannon expected to face state indictment in New York

    03:01

  • Nuclear secrets from foreign governments seized in Trump search: WaPo

    06:35

  • Chris Matthews: Astounding to watch Trump manipulate Republicans

    10:04

  • Ordinary Ukrainians defending values Americans claim to hold: The Atlantic

    08:53

  • Arguing for changing the economic paradigm in the US

    06:32

  • Worker shortage could be bigger threat than inflation, says labor secretary

    05:14

  • Chris Matthews: Trump out there doing his same old classic delay

    08:10

  • Social media platforms are changing us deliberately, argues author

    07:45

  • An emotional day in Uvalde as school begins for first time since massacre

    07:26

  • Special master approval could open the door to 'months of litigation'

    07:37

Morning Joe

DOJ faces key deadline on special master

00:56

The DOJ must accept before the end of the week Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling on approving the request from former President Trump's attorneys for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DOJ faces key deadline on special master

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Writer explains why he stopped fearing the U.S. is headed for civil war

    10:41

  • New book is a call to action to save American democracy

    10:38

  • Voters tepid on Biden still voting for Dems in November

    08:14

  • Carol Leonnig: Nobody at Mar-a-Lago would have the clearance to review this information

    08:43

  • Trump, Vance schedule rally at same time as Ohio State game

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All