Morning Joe

Does the United States have a free speech problem?

17:16

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brezinski, Katty Kay, Rev. Al Sharpton, Charlie Sykes, and Suzanne Nossel debate the question: Has cancel culture gone too far on the fringes of the right and left? And if it has, how do we learn to talk about our differences again?March 21, 2022

