Does Palin have a chance of prevailing in case against the Times?
10:02
The jury in Sarah Palin's libel case against the New York Times began deliberations on Friday. It is the first libel case against the paper to go to trial in nearly twenty years, and Politico's Josh Gerstein and attorney Danny Cevallos discuss the latest.Feb. 14, 2022
