    Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

Morning Joe

Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022

    Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

