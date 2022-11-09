IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

    Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

  • James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

  • Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention

  • Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters

  • Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

  • Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

  • Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

  • Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

  • Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

  • Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

  • Steve Rattner: Dems may have some issues, but money is not one of them

  • Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military

  • 'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger

  • Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?

  • We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor

  • 'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate

  • Virginia shaping up to be best bellwether early on election night, says analyst

Morning Joe

The results so far for Tuesday's midterm elections are a far cry from the decisive early victory Republicans expected to sweep them into power on Capitol Hill, based on recent polls and historical trends. The Morning Joe panel discusses the initial outcome and why it wasn't a red wave.Nov. 9, 2022

