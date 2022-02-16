Djokovic ready to forgo being greatest tennis player ever to avoid safe, effective vaccine
Novak Djokovic says he is willing to miss major tournaments to avoid taking a Covid vaccination. “The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title, or anything else,” the tennis star said. In response, Joe Scarborough says "for a guy who's probably gotten a ton of vaccines in his life already, it seems like a strange hill to die on ... people are free to be as stupid as they want to be, but it is galling." Feb. 16, 2022
