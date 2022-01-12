IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance

    11:06

  • Outpouring of love and support following death of Bob Saget

    04:37

  • Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

    06:37

  • A defense of 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong

    07:56

  • Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52

  • Martin Luther King III: We need to see how the WH will get voting rights bills passed

    07:09

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society

    10:25

  • U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis

    07:05

  • SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate

    11:54

  • How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past

    07:32

  • How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP

    11:40

  • Amid omicron surge, schools face challenges in providing safe learning

    05:53

  • The shadow of omicron looms in latest jobs numbers

    05:17

  • NYC apartment fire kills at least 19, dozens injured

    03:04

  • Matt Lewis: Thursday the day Biden became president

    09:07

  • David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26

  • Why the adult bedtime story industry is booming

    06:37

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves

    11:39

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

    03:20

  • Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

    01:28

Morning Joe

Did Biden overshoot the mark in voting rights speech?

11:56

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for an end to the filibuster to allow for passage of federal voting rights bills. The Morning Joe panel discusses the speech, the timing and if it will move the needle.Jan. 12, 2022

