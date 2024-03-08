IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states
March 8, 202407:19

Morning Joe

Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

07:19

Former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt's group 'Citizens to Save Our Republic' is hoping to convince No Labels if they can't get 270 electoral votes then they are spoilers in the 2024 election. Gephardt joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 8, 2024

