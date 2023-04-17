IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

  • Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide' 

    Despite indictment, Trump's support base stands firm

    Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

  • After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway. 

  • National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

  • Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

  • President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'

  • Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

  • Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

  • Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

  • Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

  • State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

  • President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

Morning Joe

Despite indictment, Trump's support base stands firm

According to a recent focus group held by The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell, two-time Trump voters expressed even more support for the former president after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. Despite the charges, the voters felt that the indictment was politically motivated and based on past events that were not illegal. One voter even stated, "As soon as I heard the news, I felt like I'm supporting him even more just for the fact that I don't like what's happening." The voters also expressed concern that if Trump could be targeted in such a way, anyone could be. Longwell and The Daily Beast's Matt Lewis join the conversation.April 17, 2023

