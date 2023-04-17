Despite indictment, Trump's support base stands firm

According to a recent focus group held by The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell, two-time Trump voters expressed even more support for the former president after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. Despite the charges, the voters felt that the indictment was politically motivated and based on past events that were not illegal. One voter even stated, "As soon as I heard the news, I felt like I'm supporting him even more just for the fact that I don't like what's happening." The voters also expressed concern that if Trump could be targeted in such a way, anyone could be. Longwell and The Daily Beast's Matt Lewis join the conversation.April 17, 2023