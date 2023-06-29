DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected

Florida Governor DeSantis pledges to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected president, signaling a move to reduce the size of the federal government. Additionally, the Governor stunned Republicans by vetoing a justice reform bill in Florida, aimed to allow adults with clean records to expunge their criminal histories. This unexpected move showcases DeSantis' tough-on-crime approach and his attempt to position himself further to the right of Donald Trump. The Morning Joe Panel discuss. June 29, 2023