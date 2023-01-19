IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians

    10:12
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis trails Trump in hypothetical GOP matchup

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: Income inequality has begun to narrow

    04:59

  • Trump thought photo of accuser was of his ex-wife during deposition: WaPo

    02:45

  • Laura Dern: 'The Son' seeks to take the shame out of conversation around mental health

    08:00

  • Hugh Jackman's new film 'The Son' looks at the mental health crisis

    11:00

  • Forbes releases '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East, Africa

    07:04

  • David Brooks: America has big problems, but I also see a lot of progress

    08:57

  • How lobbying group uses restaurant workers' money against them

    03:32

  • Joe: Debt ceiling fight is just a lose lose for McCarthy

    11:58

  • Jan. 6 committee left out key findings about social media companies: WaPo

    11:16

  • George Conway: Controversial GOP House members not serious about governing

    07:45

  • What's driving U.S. drug shortages and how to fix them

    04:39

  • Michael Schmidt: The government will want to know who had these docs at all points

    05:06

  • Trump WH official worked in secret with Biden transition team, book reveals

    06:57

  • Claire McCaskill: Unfortunately, Missourians not surprised by House dress code

    05:09

  • Growing calls to ban horse carriages in New York City

    06:39

  • House GOP gear up for debt ceiling fight, clashing with Democrats

    09:27

  • British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip

    10:07

  • WaPo: New details link Santos to cousin of sanctioned Russian oligarch

    06:04

Morning Joe

DeSantis trails Trump in hypothetical GOP matchup

06:22

Former President Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 17 points in a new hypothetical GOP matchup, according to new Politico/Morning Consult polling. Sam Stein joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians

    10:12
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis trails Trump in hypothetical GOP matchup

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: Income inequality has begun to narrow

    04:59

  • Trump thought photo of accuser was of his ex-wife during deposition: WaPo

    02:45

  • Laura Dern: 'The Son' seeks to take the shame out of conversation around mental health

    08:00

  • Hugh Jackman's new film 'The Son' looks at the mental health crisis

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All