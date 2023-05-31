IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans screaming about debt ceiling now went along with Trump three times

    09:24

  • 'Built From the Fire' remembers the Tulsa Massacre 102 years later

    02:59

  • 'Some of us are going to vote no on principle': House Democrat on debt deal

    04:47

  • How abortion impacted Wisconsin's Supreme Court election

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis rails against 'elites' in Iowa, seems to ignore his 'elite' education

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie set to enter the 2024 presidential race

    03:48

  • Rep. Clyburn: We are at the limit in large measure because of what happened under Trump

    08:43

  • Senator stresses need for spiritual discussion in political dialogue

    10:57

  • Sen. Murphy: Somehow, paying the country's bills has become a partisan issue

    05:35

  • Are the anti-Trump Republican forces starting to implode?

    09:48

  • Ben Platt returns to Broadway in Tony-nominated 'Parade'

    03:31

  • Dick Gephardt: I am hopeful Congress will get a debt deal done

    11:32

  • Sen. Hawley responds to column about 'petty trolling' with 'petty trolling'

    05:59

  • James Comey: Trump poses a near-existential threat to the rule of law

    09:38

  • 'A win for all Americans': Head of National Economic Council praises debt agreement

    03:23

  • Head of conservative think tank makes 'bizarre and dangerous' comments about FBI

    07:38

  • House member looks for debt ceiling bill to 'cross the finish line' this week

    04:16

  • As president, DeSantis said he would 'destroy leftism' and 'woke ideology'

    10:15

  • 9 people, including 3 children, injured in shooting near Florida beach

    00:32

  • Biden pays respects to the fallen; Trump compares himself to fallen troops

    05:33

Morning Joe

DeSantis rails against 'elites' in Iowa, seems to ignore his 'elite' education

05:47

During a campaign stop Tuesday in Iowa, 2024 presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, railed against 'elites' several times while speaking. The Morning Joe panel discusses DeSantis' comments and his Ivy League education.May 31, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans screaming about debt ceiling now went along with Trump three times

    09:24

  • 'Built From the Fire' remembers the Tulsa Massacre 102 years later

    02:59

  • 'Some of us are going to vote no on principle': House Democrat on debt deal

    04:47

  • How abortion impacted Wisconsin's Supreme Court election

    08:05
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis rails against 'elites' in Iowa, seems to ignore his 'elite' education

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie set to enter the 2024 presidential race

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All