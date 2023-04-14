IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

    04:30

  • LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author

    08:27

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

    10:32

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

    11:44

  • A young son goes on adventures with his father in 'Tell Me Your Dreams'

    06:46

  • Senator points out hypocrisy over calls for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    02:21

  • Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence

    11:33

  • Sen. Feinstein faces calls to resign over absence

    01:38

  • Steve Rattner: Black unemployment hits a record low

    07:26

  • Appeals court preserves limited access to abortion pill

    07:16

  • Manhattan DA sues top Republicans to block House inquiry into Trump case

    08:20

  • House GOP has an underwhelming first 100 days

    04:08

  • Amy Walter: Abortion and Trump are turning off swing voters

    11:41

  • 'If you're talking swing states, Chicago makes the most sense,' senator says of DNC

    04:33

  • Sen. Klobuchar: People in Minnesota don’t want to go back to Trump’s dark divides

    09:29

  • 'This is a public health crisis': Louisville doctor sounds alarm on gun violence

    08:03

  • Louisville mayor calls for local autonomy in dealing with gun violence

    07:35

  • 'We know that he's innocent': State Department works to free detained journalist

    04:56

Morning Joe

DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

07:52

Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed legislation Thursday that would ban most abortions after six weeks in Florida, a move that will weigh on his likely 2024 presidential bid. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

    03:19

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

    04:30

  • LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author

    08:27

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

    10:32

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

    11:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All