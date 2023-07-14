IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

06:22

Ron DeSantis is trying to reassure donors and activists that his campaign only looks stalled. A confidential campaign memo obtained by NBC News lays out what the Florida governor’s presidential campaign sees as its path forward. The Morning Joe panel discusses.July 14, 2023

