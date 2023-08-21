DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' statement on authorizing deadly force against border crossers sparks debate, stating that he'll leave drug smugglers "stone cold dead at the border." Former Texas Congressman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd responds, criticizing DeSantis for adopting Trump-like rhetoric without nuanced understanding. Hurd highlights the need for cooperation with Mexico, intelligence-driven strategies, and addressing drug trafficking as a shared challenge.Aug. 21, 2023