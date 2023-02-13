IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    08:42

  • Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

    03:44

  • How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

  • Women governors on having an impact after 50

    07:53

  • Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII

    05:57

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39

  • 'We want each other to be successful': Women governors weigh in

    08:28

  • Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination

    11:19

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39

  • Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida

    01:48

  • Sen. McConnell goes after Rick Scott on Social Security and Medicare

    01:21

  • Steve Rattner: Jobs have recovered from Covid shut down

    06:31

  • Half of women in marginalized racial, ethnic groups face racism at work: study

    06:43

  • UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups

    07:06

  • James Carville: Biden set a trap and the GOP walked right into it

    03:41

  • San Francisco DA on city safety and a more fair criminal justice system

    06:09

  • House member has a few choice words for fellow GOP at roast

    01:37

  • 'Stolen Youth' looks at how one man created 'a web of abuse'

    10:35

Morning Joe

DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

09:35

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is avoiding conflict with former President Trump, who continues to criticize DeSantis. But if he runs for president as expected, a clash with Trump is inevitable, according to new NYT reporting.Feb. 13, 2023

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    08:42

  • Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

    03:44

  • How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

  • Women governors on having an impact after 50

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All