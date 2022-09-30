IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

    04:45

  • Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

    04:44

  • Doug Brinkley: DeSantis will be judged on his performance in coming days

    04:46

  • Mark Cuban: Cost Plus Drugs aim to be low-cost provider for every medicine

    04:00

  • Coast Guard surveys Hurricane Ian damage

    03:50

  • Many patients from Lee, Charlotte counties showing up, says hospital president

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law

    06:28

  • Over 400,000 homes still without power, says Fla. energy company president

    02:27

  • Manchin says he's 'praying' for an end to 50-50 Senate as it breaks for election

    03:09

  • Homeland Security secretary details response efforts to Ian

    06:50

  • Putin to announce annexation of Ukrainian regions on Friday

    06:53

  • Over two million still without electricity in Florida following Ian

    03:28

  • ‘We’ve never had this type of storm surge before’

    06:06

  • Southwest Florida assesses damage following Ian

    03:06

  • Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact

    03:56

  • 'Joy and darkness' in 'Bad Sisters'

    04:43

  • Ian was 'unpredictable and fierce,' says Lee Country sheriff

    05:36

  • Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged

    07:14

  • Tampa mayor: We were spared the fury of Hurricane Ian

    04:00

Morning Joe

DeSantis: About 1.9 million people still without power across Florida

04:14

During a briefing on Friday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on efforts to check on people who decided to shelter in place when Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, saying the state has contacted 20,000 people who didn’t evacuate to a shelter. The governor also said that as of Friday, about 1.9 million people are still without power across the state. Sept. 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian strengthens as storm takes aim at South Carolina

    04:45

  • Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian

    04:44

  • Doug Brinkley: DeSantis will be judged on his performance in coming days

    04:46

  • Mark Cuban: Cost Plus Drugs aim to be low-cost provider for every medicine

    04:00

  • Coast Guard surveys Hurricane Ian damage

    03:50

  • Many patients from Lee, Charlotte counties showing up, says hospital president

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All