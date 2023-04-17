IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president

  • Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention

  • House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections

  • State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end

  • John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'

  • Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights

  • President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland

  • White House slams Florida's new abortion ban

  • 'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

  • LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author

  • Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion

  • New York Dolls legend David Johansen on his life, legacy and documentary

  • A young son goes on adventures with his father in 'Tell Me Your Dreams'

  • Senator points out hypocrisy over calls for Sen. Feinstein to resign

  • Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence

  • Sen. Feinstein faces calls to resign over absence

  • Steve Rattner: Black unemployment hits a record low

Morning Joe

Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to sign a six-week abortion ban into law is causing tension within the Republican party, with top GOP donor Thomas Peterffy being the latest to voice his disapproval. Peterffy and his friends are holding off on financing DeSantis' possible presidential bid due to his stance on abortion and book banning. The Morning Joe panel weighs in. April 17, 2023

