  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

  • Joe: The further we get from Carter's presidency, the more he looks like a Truman-type figure

  • Joe on calls for GOP states to secede: What is it that offends them so much?

  • 'Deeply unfortunate and irresponsible': Blinken reacts to Russia's suspension of nuclear agreement

  • Biden set to hold bilateral meeting with Polish leader

    'We will be with the Ukrainians throughout': Deputy NSA on Biden's trip

    Michael McFaul: Trip to Ukraine is a 'brilliant move' by Biden 

  • Jane Lynch: We are thrilled 'Party Down' has made a return

  • FEMA sending a team to East Palestine after train derailment

  • Biden trip 'planned meticulously' over course of months

  • Jimmy Carter enters hospice care at home

  • President Biden leaves Kyiv after historic visit

  • Richard Haass: Biden's trip to Ukraine sends an important message

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

  • Rebecca Gitlitz: The Rudy Giuliani story is really about perception

  • CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

  • Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

  • Rattner: Britain's economy is 'in pretty rough shape' 

  • MAGA-zine: A satirical look at 'Maga-World'

  • Greg Bluestein: Trump's statement that he was exonerated in election probe is a flat-out lie

Morning Joe

'We will be with the Ukrainians throughout': Deputy NSA on Biden's trip

07:55

Jon Finer, President Biden’s Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, joins Morning Joe to discuss more details from President Biden's surprise trip to Ukraine.Feb. 21, 2023

