  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

    07:53

  • Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY

    07:05

  • Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'

    01:40

  • 'The sooner we ban this the better,' says senator of TikTok

    09:06

  • Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case

    08:58
    Denver high school shooting suspect found dead

    00:41
    Michigan GOP faces backlash after comparing gun bills to Holocaust

    05:29

  • Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans

    07:21

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

    04:06

  • Reporters on the front lines in China tell their stories in new book

    08:04

  • 'There's no politics in safety,' says senator ahead of rail safety hearing

    03:47

  • Sen. Menendez: Putin has become President Xi's junior partner

    08:17

  • NPR's Ari Shapiro focuses on optimism and hope his new book

    08:43

  • Joe: Trump is horrified; he's just talking big and the walls are closing in

    03:42

  • Belarusian opposition leader: I want the U.S. to support our fight for democracy

    06:30

  • Former Watergate prosecutor: The whole world is watching our criminal justice system

    09:12

  • TikTok operates as a sophisticated surveillance tool, says FCC commissioner

    09:35

  • 'I kinda like it': DeSantis laughs at Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' nickname

    01:28

  • Grand jury could vote on possible Trump charges Wednesday

    01:16

  • Andrew Weissman: If there are charges, don't expect a trial anytime soon

    09:39

Denver high school shooting suspect found dead

00:41

The 17-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Denver high school that left two school administrators wounded on Wednesday was found dead in a nearby county following the incident, authorities said.March 23, 2023

