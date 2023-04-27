IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

  • 'Widespread agreement' in NBC poll that American society is racist

    Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools

    We have our work cut out for us: Group works to evacuate Americans from Sudan

  • Global Citizen NOW summit set to kick off Thursday

  • Sen. Coons: McCarthy's bill would impose cuts that none of us want to support

  • Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling

  • Steve Rattner: DeSantis has taken on more than he can bite off with Disney

  • Senators encourage Supreme Court to create a code of conduct

  • Voters who don’t want Biden or Trump to run still break for Biden: poll

  • Disney can bring their 'billions of dollars' and jobs to S.C., says Nikki Haley

  • 'Funny, sexy and provocative': Lorraine Hansberry's 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window' opens on Broadway

  • What a 'dark and scary story' from 100 years ago has to say about the present

  • Rev. Al: Harry Belafonte changed culture and politics at the same time

  • Gov. Whitmer: The Biden WH focused on solving problems, not culture wars

  • Deep divisions inside Israel on its 75th anniversary

  • OMB director: Let's not play politics with the country's full faith and credit

  • Sen. Booker on threats to reproductive rights: Not a time to sit on the sidelines

  • Zelenskyy has 'long and meaningful' call with China's president

  • Joe: Why was the Russian foreign minister bemoaning Carlson’s firing?

Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools

Author Dennis Lehane joins Morning Joe to discuss his new novel 'Small Mercies,' which looks at the summer of 1974 when Boston's desegregation of its public schools exploded in violence.April 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    05:03
