    'The Republican Party does not care about your life; they care about power'

Morning Joe

'The Republican Party does not care about your life; they care about power'

Democratic House members Stacey Plaskett and Ritchie Torres join Morning Joe to discuss the potential impact of the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade.May 5, 2022

