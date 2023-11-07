IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now

    10:14

  • Females are under-studied and under-cared for, says researcher and author

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Democrats have a real shot at winning Virginia House, says Sen. Kaine

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close

    08:45

  • John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering

    06:24

  • Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds

    00:55

  • Joyce Vance: If Trump team trying to provoke the judge, the strategy failed

    06:17

  • Trump's testimony Monday did nothing to help his case, says analyst

    08:41

  • It is time for a new conservative legal movement: Legal summit tackles threats of MAGA movement

    08:05

  • Young people want to feel good about their president and country, says pollster

    09:40

  • 'Universities need to step up': Students say what's happening at schools isn't free speech

    06:03

  • Trump arrives in court ahead of fraud trial testimony

    01:20

  • 'This is part of the problem': Mika has a question for publisher of Mark Meadows' book

    01:27

  • Author Tracy K. Smith thinks with her ancestors in new book

    09:20

  • Son of Hamas founder 'unequivocally' denounces antisemitism

    07:07

  • ‘Simply put, he wants revenge’

    03:57

  • ‘The poll is a useful warning to Democrats’

    04:00

  • House Republican won’t say 2020 election was not stolen

    03:32

  • What to watch for as Trump testifies in his $250M civil fraud trial

    04:37

  • Jon Meacham: I don’t think Biden is on trial; I think we are. This is a test of citizenship

    05:19

Morning Joe

Democrats have a real shot at winning Virginia House, says Sen. Kaine

06:31

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., discusses Election Day in Virginia. The battles for the state House of Delegates, which Republicans control, and the state Senate, which Democrats control, could come down to a handful of districts. Virginia could also be a bellwether for abortion measures ahead of the 2024 election cycle.Nov. 7, 2023

  • Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now

    10:14

  • Females are under-studied and under-cared for, says researcher and author

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Democrats have a real shot at winning Virginia House, says Sen. Kaine

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close

    08:45

  • John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering

    06:24

  • Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds

    00:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All