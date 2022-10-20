IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Democrats' feared 'Red October' has arrived, says the New York Times

    07:41

  • Joe: Political toxicity comes with a price to people spreading the lie

    10:01

  • Biden 'has wanted' to bring down gas price for consumers, energy adviser says

    06:28

  • Arizona candidate is running against 'insidious divisiveness', says elections can be trusted

    06:40

  • Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'

    06:00

  • How authenticity can help women get back 'to where we want to be'

    08:40

  • 'Enraging, clearly un-democratic': Florida voters arrested over alleged fraud

    02:57

  • Biden's job approval at highest point in a year

    03:11

  • Stacey Abrams: Reproductive rights is an economic issue

    08:08

  • Demings: Marco Rubio is clearly concerned about his political future

    07:56

  • Analyst who provided Trump-Russia dossier info acquitted of lying to FBI

    10:07

  • Joe: Rubio gave pat, shrill, sophomoric answers during debate

    07:34

  • Kemp, Abrams meet in heated Georgia governor's debate

    09:37

  • Netanyahu: Greatest danger of Ukraine conflict is it could unravel into global conflict

    17:05

  • How Michael Flynn is building a movement based on Christian nationalism

    06:16

  • Jill Biden steps up appearances ahead of midterms

    03:15

  • April Ryan celebrates Black women's resilience and strength

    05:16

  • Independent candidates look for opening amid the political divide

    04:39

  • 'Persuaders' asks why a dead heat between democracy and fascism?

    09:18

  • Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country

    09:23

Morning Joe

Democratic voters share concerns about a second Biden run

03:55

In new focus groups, women swing voters in Pittsburgh weigh in on if President Biden should run again in 2024 and Democratic voters from Philadelphia discuss the best Democratic candidate to beat Trump in 2024.Oct. 20, 2022

