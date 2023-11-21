IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: It's time fascism is called fascism and Americans know exactly what they're voting for

    12:29

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31
    Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

    05:29
    'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark

    07:17

  • Are Black voters looking for an alternative in 2024?

    10:34

  • Steve Kornacki: Biden suffering approval erosion among Democrats

    05:14

  • Israel and Hamas nearing deal to free hostages, according to sources

    06:53

  • How art auctions have become must-see TV

    06:08

  • 'There's even a George Santos joke': 'Spamalot' returns to Broadway

    05:27

  • Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them

    09:15

  • A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney

    06:17

  • Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 2024

    04:59

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted

    06:51

  • Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker

    12:11

  • 'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments

    05:32

  • Lady Bird Johnson's story told in her own words

    06:05

  • 'Periodical' aims to de-stigmatize menstruation and menopause

    02:41

  • Katty Kay launches the 'uplifting' new 'Influential with Katty Kay'

    02:03

  • House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. Santos from Congress

    06:27

  • 'Criminal wannabe mastermind': Rep. Goldman reacts to Santos ethics report

    09:41

Morning Joe

Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

05:29

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., joins Morning Joe to discuss the need for Congress to aid Israel and Ukraine. Sen. Coons also discusses the Argentina election and why he says Democratic leaders should go more directly at former President Trump's dangerous rhetoric.Nov. 21, 2023

