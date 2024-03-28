IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Our message resonated with voters': Democrat wins Alabama special election
March 28, 2024

Morning Joe

'Our message resonated with voters': Democrat wins Alabama special election

05:55

Democratic candidate Marilyn Lands won a recent special election for a state House seat in Alabama. Lands made in vitro fertilization and abortion rights central to her campaign, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss.

