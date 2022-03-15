Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes03:05
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities02:49
'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress05:55
Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons06:02
Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students03:14
Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set00:46
Why the U.S. won't call Putin's aggressions war crimes — yet06:45
Museums, galleries in Ukraine race to stash away works of art00:30
'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor06:33
Zelenskyy set to meet with leaders of three EU countries00:34
Ukraine's leader uses social media to pressure Russia05:13
Putin wants to bring a nation of '40-odd million to its knees': David Remnick06:17
'A hell no one should have to endure': Caring for pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine03:39
A reminder from Joe: The man in the red hat ransomed Ukrainian safety for a 'favor'04:20
What happens if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine?03:38
Stop saying what we won't do in Ukraine: Rep. Kinzinger's advice for the U.S.07:32
Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee04:16
Russians flee Putin’s grasp, believing their way of life is ending09:30
Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv03:59
Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military06:28
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities02:49
Despite a deal now being struck, the MLB lockout and delay of spring training led to many Florida communities bearing the immediate weight of the gridlock.March 15, 2022
