IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • 'Of course we'll find a path' on debt ceiling, says OMB director

    03:58

  • Rep. Maxine Waters says Putin, Xi and Kim have Trump in common

    02:26

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

  • Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37

  • Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

  • Joy Division, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson are 2023 Rock Hall nominees

    06:11

  • 'My expectations are modest': Oversight member on coming meetings

    04:15

  • FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home

    04:50

  • David Frum: Republicans need to stop being jerks

    11:24

  • The RNC is doubling down on two failed strategies

    04:56

  • Tom Brady announces he's retiring for good

    07:37

  • Joe: Why should Biden negotiate against himself on the debt ceiling?

    11:40

Morning Joe

House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

05:12

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his picks to sit on the select subcommittee on the 'weaponization' of the federal government, and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, has been named the ranking member. Del. Plaskett joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2023

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • 'Of course we'll find a path' on debt ceiling, says OMB director

    03:58

  • Rep. Maxine Waters says Putin, Xi and Kim have Trump in common

    02:26

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All