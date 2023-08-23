'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

The term 'woke' has evolved from its roots in black resistance and empowerment to become a charged catchphrase in today's political landscape. MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee traces its history, highlighting how it initially emerged as a response to systemic injustice in the early 20th century. Lee joins Morning Joe to discuss the term's transformation into a divisive cultural touchstone, exploring how the concept has been weaponized in modern political discourse and its implications for racial equality and social justice.Aug. 23, 2023