  Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

    Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

  'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

  The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

  'The world's watching us': Global concerns rise over potential Trump return

  Key witness flips: 'This is going to cause a real problem for Trump's legal team.'

  'It was all garbage!': Biden's successful visit to Maui overshadowed by misleading 'sleeping' claims

  From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'

  'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'

  NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

  'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

  'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

  Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

  Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation 

  First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

  Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'

  Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained

  DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

  Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents

'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

The term 'woke' has evolved from its roots in black resistance and empowerment to become a charged catchphrase in today's political landscape. MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee traces its history, highlighting how it initially emerged as a response to systemic injustice in the early 20th century. Lee joins Morning Joe to discuss the term's transformation into a divisive cultural touchstone, exploring how the concept has been weaponized in modern political discourse and its implications for racial equality and social justice.Aug. 23, 2023

