Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts show signs of decline, leading to challenges for women of color in the workplace. Daniela Pierre-Bravo, Morning Joe Reporter and author of "The Other: How to Own Your Power at Work as a Woman of Color," discusses how diminished DEI efforts put a burden on women of color, exacerbating feelings of invisibility and survival mode. The conversation highlights the need to address microaggressions, shift from reactive to proactive career strategies, and recognize the unique value that diverse perspectives bring to workplaces.Aug. 21, 2023