BREAKING: Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case — if Nathan Wade steps down

Decision on possible removal of D.A. Willis from Trump Georgia case expected Friday
March 15, 202408:25
    Decision on possible removal of D.A. Willis from Trump Georgia case expected Friday

    08:25
    Dave Aronberg: I think this is a victory for Fani Willis

    07:55

  • Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed

    01:29

  • Trump case in Georgia can continue if DA Fani Willis or special counsel remove themselves, judge rules

    03:22

  • Thomas Friedman: Why Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive

    09:53

  • 'This is nonsense': Florida Republican slams RNC for layoffs and chaos

    05:08

  • Biden visits Michigan but does not meet with Arab or Muslim community leaders

    04:34

  • 'Turning Point' looks at decades-long conflict between the U.S. and Soviet Union

    09:45

  • 'Our personhood is now owned by someone else': How to reclaim dignity in the digital age

    08:22

  • 'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor

    01:59

  • Former Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is putting together an investor group to buy TikTok

    03:16

  • House member says TikTok bill is not a ban, but a 'divestment' bill

    07:47

  •  Laborers' Union releases new ad endorsing Biden

    03:13

  • 'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'

    06:46

  • Aaron Rodgers has shared false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories in private: Report

    04:55

  • Steve Rattner fact checks Trump's favorite attack lines against Biden

    05:32

  • Trump expected to attend classified docs case hearing on Thursday

    07:06

  • Mika: 'Pathetic' that Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln

    03:08

  • Diane Lane on what makes 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' a timely story

    10:27

  • Sen. Warnock: It is poetic that Georgia made Biden the nominee

    05:25

Decision on possible removal of D.A. Willis from Trump Georgia case expected Friday

08:25

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee says he will rule on whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Trump Georgia case on Friday. Legal analyst Lisa Rubin discusses.March 15, 2024

