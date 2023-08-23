Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

As Donald Trump opts out of Wednesdays first Republican Primary debate, contenders like Ron DeSantis face the challenge of making a meaningful impact. The Atlantic's Mark Leibovich joins Morning Joe to discuss his new piece, "A Parade of Listless Vessels," underscoring the difficulties of swaying the staunchly committed GOP audience. Questions arise about whether Ron DeSantis will seize the opportunity to reposition himself and if he'll face critiques for his positions on his 'woke' agenda.Aug. 23, 2023