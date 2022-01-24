Deadly shooting of NYPD officer leaves city looking for answers
A New York City police officer was gunned down and another left fighting for his life after a man opened fire on them in a Harlem apartment Friday evening, officials said. The Morning Joe panel discusses the shooting, which comes in the first month of Mayor Eric Adams' term.Jan. 24, 2022
