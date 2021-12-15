DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages03:48
UP NEXT
Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed03:16
A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows05:32
How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'07:56
Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?05:50
A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies05:57
Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing10:17
Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one09:49
Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually09:46
G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine07:56
1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion07:26
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years07:35
'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'05:31
'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election07:18
What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future07:47
Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes05:13
Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states03:42
The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families08:49
'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places09:31
NYC's incoming school chancellor looks to challenges ahead07:04
DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages03:48
Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking damages from the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. AG Racine joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages03:48
UP NEXT
Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed03:16
A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows05:32
How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'07:56
Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?05:50
A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies05:57